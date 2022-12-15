IPL Auction 2023: Are you ready for Chris Gayle's signature dance moves? He is BACK !
IPL Auction 2023: If you are thinking it was all done and dusted to see Gayle's signature dance moves on IPL pitches then you are up for a big surprise. Chris Gayle is BACK ! Check complete details inside
Chris Gayle, who has lit up the Indian Premier League before, will be back in IPL Mini Auction 2023, said a tweet from Jio Cinema. The streaming platform tweeted that it will broadcast the IPL 2023 Mini Auction on December 23. The event hosted by BCCI will be held in Kochi, for which over 400 players from India and abroad have listed. It is to be noted that, in the list of 405 players, Gayle's name is missing. That means Gayle is not up for grabs at the IPL Mini Auction 2023 on December 23. Jio Cinema's tweet has not revealed much but it seems Gayle will be one of the guests on the show.
Chris Gayle IPL Stats
Gayle, a dashing West Indian batsman, is an IPL legend. He has played for three different teams in the league. He began his career with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After three seasons with them, he moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and his final IPL squad was Punjab Kings, with whom he spent more than two seasons. Gayle appeared in 142 IPL matches, scoring 4965 runs with a strike rate of 148.96 and an average of 39.72. His greatest score is 175, which is the most in IPL history. It happened against the Sahara Pune Warriors. Gayle has 405 fours and 357 sixes in the tournament thus far.
Chris Gayle T20 Career
Gayle is regarded as one of the finest T20 players of all time. He has also won the T20 World Cup thrice. The 43-year-old has not included himself on the auction list this year, but he will undoubtedly be involved in the competition in some capacity. Gayle is still active in franchise T20 competitions, notably the T10 league. Gayle has scored over 14000 T20 runs in over 450 games, putting her at the top of the list of T20 run scorers.
IPL 2023 Player Auction
The TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction list was out with 405 players slated to go under the hammer on 23 December 2022 in Kochi. From the initial list of 991 participants, a total of 369 individuals were shortlisted by 10 teams. Teams sought 36 extra players, who were added to the final list, for a total of 405 players to be presented in the TATA IPL 2023 Auction. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are international players of which 4 players are from associate nations. There are 119 capped players, 282 uncapped players, and 4 from associate nations.