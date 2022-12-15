FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: France winger Kingsley Coman down with 'camel' virus, doubtful for Argentina clash

Defending champions France suffer a huge blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against Argentina as their winger Kingsley Coman is down with a camel virus and is unlikely to feature on Sunday. Coman is the third French player after Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot to suffer from this virus.

French coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the news saying all three are now fighting to regain fitness to remain in contention for selection. Up until the semis, where France ended Morocco's dream run in Qatar with a 2-0 win, all three were a crucial part of the side's first XI as well.

Coman, Upamecano, and Adrien Rabiot, however, didn't feature in the semifinal game that saw left-back Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani scoring goals for France. Coman, like both, showed flu-like symptoms and was moved to an isolated hotel on the day of the semi-final. Coach Deschamps informed the media about the same saying, 'Coman also had a fever this morning.'

'In Doha, the temperatures have dropped a bit and you still have the air conditioning on all the time. We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms.

He added saying everyone in the camp is aware of the situation at hand and is trying to avoid the spread of this virus ahead of the final clash.

'We are trying to be careful so that it does not spread and the players have put in a great effort on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer. Dayot Upamecano felt bad immediately after the game against England. It happens when you exert yourself so much, your body weakens and you are more prone to getting these viruses.

'We're taking all the necessary precautions, we're trying to make sure it doesn't spread, but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against them,' the manager said.