Denmark's former PM Rasmussen appointed as new foreign minister

In the new left-right administration formed by Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen following a general election last month, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a former prime minister of Denmark, was chosen foreign minister on Thursday. After leaving the right-wing Liberal party to create his own center-right party, the Moderates, Rasmussen, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2015 to 2019, took office.

Together with the Liberals, a fourth party, his Moderates are members of Frederiksen's new coalition administration.

The last effort, in 1978–1979, lasted only 14 months, making the alliance between the right-wing Liberals and the left-wing Social Democrats rare in Denmark.

In the end, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, the head of the liberal party, decided to form a government with Frederiksen "in Denmark's best interest" after running an anti-Frederiksen campaign in an effort to secure a right-wing majority.

He is appointed defence minister and deputy prime minister.

The second term of Frederiksen as prime minister appears to be significantly different from her first, which spanned from 2019 to 2022. During that time, she presided over a minority Social Democratic government that was dependent on the backing of her longtime left-wing friends.

Even though the left-wing bloc won the election in November with an overwhelming majority, Frederiksen decided to establish a left-right coalition.

She said that the conflict in Ukraine and the economic situation in the world today justified the action, but persuading the Liberals to join forces with her is also certain to cause a rift on the right wing.

Although it had been receptive to the idea, Frederiksen was unable to persuade the center-left Social Liberal party to join the administration. 11 Social Democrats, eight Liberals, and five Moderates make up the new government, which is composed of 15 males and eight women. Nicolai Wammen, a Social Democrat, will continue to be in charge of the finance ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)