'It's a sport I would love to try': Former WWE Superstar Dwayne Johnson wants to try his hands at cricket

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, also known by his wrestling ring name, The Rock'', took a shot at UNDERSTANDING THE AME OF CRICKET. Johnson, who was addressing millions of Indian fans in a video interview, referred to the sport as the country's "national obsession". In the video clip, the 45-year-old was seen trying hard to guess the signals the umpire gives on the cricket field.

Johnson was shown an MS Dhoni helicopter shot, the ramp stroke, and a slow bouncer. "It's a sport that I would love to try in the field at some point. I wish the Indian team all the best in their upcoming challenges and to all my amazing fans," he said. When he was shown an umpire signalling 'out', the actor replied, "You are number one".

When shown a 'third umpire' signal, Johnson hilariously said, "It is impossible to fit your handsomeness and sexiness into one box." For the 'no-ball' signal, he replied, "Hey Rock, your millions and millions of your Indian fans are that way (while giving the signal)." When shown the signal for a 'six', according to Johnson, it meant, "Who loves The Rock? We do!" which he likened to the home run in baseball terminology.