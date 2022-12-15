AI tool developed in Israel can predict heart failure weeks in advance

Researchers in Israel have come up with an artificial intelligence tool capable of analysing ECG tests and predicting heart failure with an unprecedented accuracy rate.

According to the Times of Israel, the technology is currently being used for patients who suffer from myositis — a condition which significantly increase the risk of heart failure.

The AI model was updated by feeding the data from ECG scans and medical records of 89 patients suffering from myositis between 2000 and 2020. The report claimed that the AI can understand subtle patterns in the ECGs and predict possible heart failures well ahead of time.

Dr Shahar Shelly of Rambam Healthcare Campus, the head of the research behind the tool, told Times of Israel that this was the first AI which was built only for the patients.

“We are running ECG tests through the AI model, which sees details that doctors can’t normally detect and then predicts who is at risk of heart failure,” said Shelly.

“Given that it’s these cardiac dysfunctions that often end up killing people, this can save lives.”

The study was conducted by Shelly and his team along with the researchers of the Cardiology Department at the prestigious US-based Mayo Clinic Medical Center.

“Further down the road, the use of this model will allow the provision of appropriate treatments at an early stage, even before the deterioration of the patients’ medical condition,” he said.