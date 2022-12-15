Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey testifies on the stand in Tory Lanez trial

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole Harris, who is a key witness in the Tory Lanez trial, was called to the stand by the prosecution on Wednesday. Surprisingly, Kelsey didn't seem to remember much about the night in question. She was the other woman in the car when Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan.

She immediately asked for immunity in the case and despite receiving it for her testimony, she proved to be an incredibly difficult witness during the examination. She attempted to invoke her 5th Amendment rights multiple times and often asked the judge if she had to answer certain questions. When she did actually talk, she seemed hesitant to reply.

However, she did denounce the defence’s argument, under oath, that she shot Megan, calling the accusation "ridiculous".

Echoing Megan’s statements during her testimony, Kelsey said, "I don’t want to be here today. It’s a triggering situation. I just don’t want to be here." She then blamed "anxiety, post-partum, a death in the family…[and a] sick baby" as reasons why she was not mentally present in the courtroom.

Back in September, Kelsey did testify that Tory threatened to shoot her (Kelsey), but this time on the stand, she backtracked and said that sworn statements she'd given to the investigators in the lead-up to this trial weren't entirely truthful.

While prosecutors wanted her to point the finger at Tory, Kelsey didn't do so and it could have a disastrous impact on the prosecution’s case.

Lanez currently faces three felony charges, i.e. assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. If convicted on all three counts, he could face 22 years in prison.

Kelsey is due back in court on Thursday to complete her testimony.

