Fugitive Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal extradition to India in UK Supreme Court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi on Thursday lost the bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the United Kingdom (UK) Supreme Court, a report by news agency Reuters said. Modi, an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, fled India back in 2018 before details of his involvement in the scandal emerged.

On Thursday, London's high court refused Modi's application to certify a “point of law of general public importance” and rejected his application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

On November 9, the high court ordered Modi's extradition to India as he lost his appeal on mental health grounds. The court's ruling noted that Modi's "risk of suicide" was not such that it would be either "unjust or oppressive" to extradite him to India to face charges.

Also in November, Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith ruled that the diamantaire could be kept safe at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Judge Smith said the risk of suicide if Modi was extradited might be high, but the arrangements at the prison would enable the authorities to cope properly with his condition.

(With inputs from Reuters)

