TikTok star Khaby Lame, actor Sonu Sood collaborate for a fun video: Watch
Story highlights
TikTok star Khaby Lame and Sonu Sood can be seen having fun in a video that has now gone viral. Watch the video here
In a fun video, TikTok star Khaby Lame collaborated with Indian actor Sonu Sood.
In Khaby’s style, the video has no dialogue and only some funny scenes as the two can be seen engaged in stealing one another’s drink.
The Senegalese-Italian comedian shared the video on his Instagram and wrote: "When Sonu's straw steals the spotlight #learnfromkhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @sonu_sood".
Fans engaged with Khaby and Sonu on the Instagram video as they loved their collaboration and asked for more. In the video, Sonu Sood can be seen pouring juice for Khaby and himself. He pours more for Khaby and leaves only some for himself. When Khaby tries to take the glass with less juice, Sonu becomes all altruistic and offers the one with more juice to the TikTok star. Then comes the twist when Khaby reaches for Sonu’s straw and finishes off all juice in his glass, leaving barely anything for Sonu.
On the work front, Sonu last appeared in the Akshay Kumar-starrer, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. He is set to appear in the Tamil film ‘Thamilarasan’ next. He also has Abhinandan Gupta's action-drama ‘Fateh’.