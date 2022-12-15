Eddie Murphy to be honoured with Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes 2023

Actor, comedian, and writer Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Eddie will be bestowed with the highest honour of the night on Wednesday via a statement reading: "We're honoured to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy."

HFPA President Helen Hoehne said in a press release. "We're thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career—in front of and behind the camera—has had through the decades."



The comedian, 61, a six-time Golden Globe nominee, won his first and only Golden Globe in 2007.



A year after Hollywood boycotted the awards ceremony over voters' lack of diversity, an alleged ethics issue, and other sexist and racist remarks made by the board members, the HFPA is trying to rebuild their reputation.