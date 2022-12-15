Emmanuel Macron defends Qatar World Cup visit amid EU-Qatar corruption scandal

France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday defended his decision to visit Qatar to support France's World Cup team amid the ongoing corruption scandal linking the Gulf monarchy to the European Parliament. Macron was in Qatar on Wednesday night to witness France taking on Morocco and saw it make through to the finals. He later flew to Brussels overnight to attend an EU summit in Brussels.

"I'm totally comfortable with it," Macron told reporters when asked about the trip. "Four years ago, I backed the French team in Russia, and I'm backing them in Qatar."

Macron plans to return to Qatar on Sunday to watch France play Argentina in the World Cup final.

He also met with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani at the stadium.

He later visited Morocco's dressing room as well. He told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been the best midfielder in the whole FIFA 2022 tournament.

Notably, the World Cup host nation finds itself embroiled in a corruption scandal linked to the European Union. Investigators are probing whether Doha paid ministers in the Parliament to influence policy making and support.

Belgian prosecutors have charged Eva Kaili, a Greek member, and three others for accepting bribes from Qatar in order to influence EU policymaking. Both Qatar and Kaili have denied any wrongdoing. The Belgian police seized 1.5 million euros in cash. The police posted a picture of the 1.5 million euros in cash recovered in raids from last Friday to Monday.

Much before the coveted tournament even started, Qatar's labour laws were under scrutiny amid allegations that migrant workers were mistreated and put in danger on building sites.

The European Parliament is set to vote on a motion Thursday that could bar Qatari lobbyists from its premises. President Roberta Metsola has called the alleged bribes to MEPs an attack on Europe's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies)

