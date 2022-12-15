Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: William's reaction after bombshell Oprah interview
Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: After the bombshell episodes of Harry and Meghan docuseries that put the royal family in an uneasy spot, the saga just continues as the new episodes are now live on Netflix. Many other revelations are there from the couple in the new series and how they became part of a vicious cycle of racism and hatred. The documentary now follows Harry, Meghan, and Archie on their first royal tour as a family to South Africa.
In the final episode of the docuseries, Harry is seen getting a text from William. The scene in question was shot shortly after the Sussexes bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.
As Meghan was on the phone with Tyler Perry, Harry shows her the text, to which, Meghan replies, “What am I looking at?” before adding, “Wow.”
The scene then sees an emotional Harry admitting, “I wish I knew what to do.”
As the last three episodes of the docuseries aired on an OTT platform, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on the allegations. The Palaces' decision comes after Prince Harry alleged that the institution was always there to protect his older brother, Prince William, but not him and Meghan.
Harry referred to a statement released by Buckingham Palace in January 2020, in which it claimed both Harry and William were refuting allegations that the Prince of Wales had a "bullying attitude", and shared that he was not told about the statement before his name appeared on it.
“I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in mine and my brother’s name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family,” Harry said. “I couldn’t believe it, no one had asked me.”
Harry linked a miscarriage suffered by Meghan on stress experienced at the hands of the tabloid press. Opening up about the sad period in the documentary, Harry said, ''I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," referring to the British tabloid newspaper. "I watched the whole thing. Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy - how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."
In episode six of the documentary series, one can see a gorgeous video of newborn Lilibet and her gorgeous eye colour. Harry said that he sees a lot of his wife in Archie and a lot of his mother in Lili at the time. "She reminds me of Spencer. She has the same blue eyes and what seems like golden reddish hair "stated Harry in the documentary.
Prince Harry claims he's never had a "genuine apology" from the Royal Family and he doesn't believe he ever will as he hits out at his father and brother. The Duke of Sussex makes a number of accusations against Prince William and King Charles in his Netflix show Harry & Harry, including that they discussed their fallout at Prince Philip's funeral. Harri said it was terrible spending time talking with his brother and father, who were both focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation.
One of Prince Harry's latest accusations is that he was once barred from seeing his grandmother. Meghan explained that when the couple was coming back from Vancouver straight to Heathrow and just as they were going on the plane, this urgent communication comes through to Harry saying you are not permitted to visit Her Majesty. The communication further added to make sure Harry is aware he cannot go and see the Queen. "She's preoccupied. She has plans for the entire week," the communication read.
Harry said that Meghan was deliberately not invited to a gathering at which the couple planned to discuss stepping down from royal duties. Harry said in the meeting he discussed to have their own jobs and continue to support the Queen’s work in the Commonwealth, while living abroad in Canada. However, he said it became very clear that the option of stepping down was not up for debate. “It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father says things that were just simply untrue, and my grandmother quietly sits there and sort of take it all in.”
Harry said that it was his decision to move away from the royal duties and he never asked to leave. Harry said the media blaming the woman for the decision of a couple was misogyny. Meghan Markle said she felt free to finally wear colourful outfits during her royal farewell tour in the UK as until then she rarely wore colour and she never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so she just tried to blend in. "But I wore a lot of colours that week, I felt well let’s just look like a rainbow," said Meghan.
The Duke of Sussex accuses his father's staff of leaking confidential letters between Harry and Charles to the public about his plans to go to Canada in episode five of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan. He said the key piece of that story that made him aware that the contents of the letter between him and his father had been leaked was that they were willing to relinquish their Sussex titles, that was the giveaway.
Meghan described experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan once told the filmmakers she believed all of this will stop if she is not here. In the fifth episode, Meghan said that she just did everything she could to make them [the royal family] proud and to really be a part of the family. "And then the bubble burst," she said.
Harry said people had huge expectations with the couple. "Mission complete with William" and people were expecting if the job with Harry could also be done, he said. Calling Harry's dad very charming Meghan shared that she told Charles that she lost her dad in this. She also asked him to walk her down the aisle on the big day and added that then Prince Charles said yes.
Visuals of streets in Windson town centre which are packed as the Harry and Meghan spectacular wedding is approaching. Harry and Mehan's friends stunned that they are part of such as a big event. People lined up on both sides of the street and Meghan's mom was equally shocked by the massive gathering.
Given the amount of media exposure Meghan is receiving, Harry implied that other royals are envious of her. He explained that the problem is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, steals the limelight or does the job better than the one who is meant to do this.