Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries LIVE UPDATES: William's reaction after bombshell Oprah interview

In the final episode of the docuseries, Harry is seen getting a text from William. The scene in question was shot shortly after the Sussexes bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

As Meghan was on the phone with Tyler Perry, Harry shows her the text, to which, Meghan replies, “What am I looking at?” before adding, “Wow.”

The scene then sees an emotional Harry admitting, “I wish I knew what to do.”

