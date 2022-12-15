IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming For Free: How to watch IPL Auction 2023 Live Stream Online: Apps, Mobile & TV

IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming For Free: We’ve been watching IPL live streams on Hotstar for the last few seasons, but the upcoming IPL 2023 season will make a great difference. The IPL 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema App as Viacom18-Reliance has picked up the digital broadcasting rights of the IPL from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). During the sale of broadcasting rights in June, Viacom18-Reliance made the highest bid of INR 23,758 crore to acquire packages B and C. For those who don’t know, Package B covers digital rights for the Indian subcontinent, and C, a special bouquet of 18 matches per season with non-exclusive digital rights for the same region. Although Star network still has the rights to broadcast IPL live in India on TV.

Special multi-view HD livestream by Jio Cinema

The upcoming IPL livetsream by Jio Cinema and Viacom channels is going to be starkly different from previous ones. The Livestream will provide you with various options of camera angles to choose from. The OTT will have multiple Live video streams, and you’ll be in a position to decide what view you’ll be getting to enjoy of the IPL Livestream.

IPL 2023 Auction Full Details

Date: 23rd December 2022

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kochi, India

Live: JioCinema

Live Telecast: Star Sports

How to IPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming For Free?

Good News for JIO Subscribers, Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2023 Auction?

IPL 2023 Auction will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How can Fans watch live streaming of IPL 2023 Auction?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction will be Live streaming on JioCinema. You can also catch the live updates on WION. Jio Customers can watch IPL Auction 2023 for free.

What is the venue of the IPL 2023 Auction? – Venue

IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi, India on December 23

When will the IPL 2023 Auction Start? Date

IPL 2023 Auction to be held on December 23, Kochi, India

What Time IPL 2023 Auction Will begin? Time

IPL 2023 Auction Will begin at 2:30 PM IST

IPL 2023 Auction Full Player List

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

CLICK HERE to check the complete list of TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

IPL 2023 Teams Full Player list, Squads, remaining purse