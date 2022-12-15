WATCH: Riots in Belgium after Morocco’s FIFA World Cup semifinal defeat against France

Riots erupted in Belgium following Morocco's 0-2 loss to France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. Football supporters may be seen fighting on the streets in several towns in France and Belgium in footage that has gone viral on social media after France advanced to the FIFA World Cup final.

Fireworks and flares can be seen being thrown throughout the French city of Montpellier in the footage, while individuals are seen climbing a monument while clutching red flares. Small flames can be seen being lit on a street near the city centre in another video from Brussels. In the same video, a guy was seen removing the French flag from his balcony as Moroccan fans began hurling rocks at his windows. Another heartbreaking video from Montpellier shows a car colliding with a group of rioting Moroccan supporters who were allegedly attempting to grab a French flag. According to reports, violence and damage were reported in Avignon following Morocco's defeat.

BREAKING:



Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup.



A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows. pic.twitter.com/ioODHgG2zy — OlaWaveNews (@WaveOla) December 14, 2022 ×

Riot police were strongly mobilised across various cities, including Paris, since the match had political and emotional meaning for both countries. Before the match, around 2000 armed police officers in riot gear were stationed along the Champs-Elysees in Paris. Here's a peek at some of the riots' popular video footage.

Following the defeat of Morocco by France at FIFA world cup semifinals,riots took place on the streets of Lyon ,Lens , Paris and other cities across France . pic.twitter.com/VmM1ujtrxU — JC Winner (@jc_winner48) December 15, 2022 ×

Moroccans and other North Africans descend on Trafalgar Square to riot and throw rubbish at the police. pic.twitter.com/GuLwab7O0j — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) December 12, 2022 ×

Rioting breaks out in Lyon, France as Morocco was defeated by France in the #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/PktIBCTAeI — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2022 ×

#FRAMAR d'un côté les supporters marocains de l'autre les supporters français. Tirs de mortiers à plein régime pic.twitter.com/H3HI4xJFP5 — Midi Libre Montpellier (@MLMontpellier) December 14, 2022 ×

However, this was not the first time that Moroccan supporters were involved in disturbances following a game at this World Cup. The Moroccan supporters had previously raised a disturbance on the streets of Paris after their national team's triumph against Portugal in the FIFA WC quarterfinal.