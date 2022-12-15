Fiji poll: Oppn alleges anomalies, demands halt to counting, threatens to boycott parliament

The opposition in Fiji on Thursday called for a halt to the general election counting, alleging anomalies. Voting was held on Wednesday to elect the government for the next four years. The top contenders in this election included current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama and Sitiveni Rabuka.

Fiji has seen four coups since 1987 and this year's election was a test of the country's fledgling democracy. A report by news agency AFP on Thursday said voting took place without any major incident. Sitiveni Rabuka, a two-time coup leader, held an early lead on Wednesday night before the results were abruptly taken offline.

The vote counting marred by the glitch hid the tally from public view for four hours.

Addressing a press conference early Thursday, election supervisor Mohammed Saneem said that vote counters detected an anomaly.

Citing one ''mismatch'' between the votes cast and a candidate's tally, Saneem told reporters, ''To cure this, the Fijian Elections Office had to review the entire mechanism through which we were pushing out results."

An AFP report said that the late-night glitch in counting in Fiji on Wednesday dominated local media and was met with ire on social media.

When the system was restored on Thursday, Sitiveni Rabuka was trailing Bainimarama by a significant margin.

Following discussions with his staff, Rabuka told the news agency on Thursday that he was planning a legal challenge, adding he will pursue every avenue available to make sure people are not denied their right of electing their government.

Rabuka and three other opposition leaders also threatened to boycott the next parliament if their demands — a halt to the election counting and an urgent forensic audit were not met.

(With inputs from agencies)

