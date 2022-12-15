After Japan's Subaru, now US' General Motors recalls 825,000 trucks and SUVs

The US' largest automaker, General Motors on Wednesday said it's recalling almost 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America over headlight issues. According to the company's statement, the vehicles' daylight running lights don't deactivate when the headlights are on, causing excess glare, Reuters reported.

The automobile maker's recall covers 740,000 vehicles from US and 85,000 from Canada.

The recall was ordered after a company's software engineer submitted a report about the issue in October, prompting GM to conduct an investigation and pass the recall order.

GM stated that till now it hasn't received any accident or injury report.

The recall targets models from 2020 to 2023 of Cadillac CT4 and CT5, Buick Envision, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon XL vehicles.

GM said that for repair, the control body software will be updated by a dealer or a through-air update will be done to resolve the issue.

Commenting on the issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the vehicles do not comply with US federal vehicles safety and can increase the risk or reduce visibility.

The current GM recall is an extension of the one done in November.

Recently, Japanese automobile manufacturer Subaru on December 14 recalled over 270,000 vehicles over high combustion risk. The company had asked owners to park their cars far away from homes and not use them if they see any smoke coming from the dash.

(With inputs from agencies)

