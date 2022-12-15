FIFA WC: Who is Kolo Muani? Everything to know about the youngster who scored in France's SF win

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, on Thursday (December 15). While Theo Hernandes provived the lead for the defending champions, in the fifth minute, 24-year-old Randal Kolo Muani found the back of the net in the 79th minute to provide the decisive lead and took France to their second successive finale.

It is to be noted that Muani scored within 44 seconds of being subbed on in place of Ousmane Dembele; being the third-quickest goal by a substitute in World Cup history. He is now only behind Uruguay's Richard Morales in 2002 (16 seconds) and Denmark's Ebbe Sand in 1998 (26 seconds). Muani name in the scoring sheet made heads turn given he is still a young gun trying to make a mark at the biggest stage in the highest level. Here's everything you need to know about the young Frenchman:

Against Morocco, Muani scored the first-ever goal for the senior men's team in what was his third appearance for France. The 24-year-old struck within 44 seconds once he entered as a substitute in place of Ousmane Dembele. Currently, he plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, having made 14 appearances and scoring on five occasions. His most significant goals has to be the one he scored against Sporting Lisbon, in November, enabling his side to its first Champions League knockout qualification.