HEA vs REN Preview & Prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades playing 11, squad, BBL 2022 points table

Big Bash League (BBL 2022): The Brisbane Heat will face the Melbourne Renegades in the third match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at Cairns' Cazaly's Stadium. Last season, the Brisbane Heat finished seventh in the points table with three wins and eleven losses. Meanwhile, the Melbourne Renegades held the wooden spoon after winning only three games and losing ten. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades look brilliant on paper this season. In the batting department, Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson lead the way, followed by T20 superstar Andre Russell. The experienced Kane Richardson and Afghan sensation Mujeeb Ur Rehman will lead the bowling unit of the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match prediction

On paper, the Melbourne Renegades appear to be more balanced than the Brisbane Heat, who will be missing many of their key players. They do, however, have a formidable unit that could pose a challenge to the Renegades.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades will win this match.

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing 11

Brisbane Heat Playing 11: Jimmy Peirson(C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Colin Munro,Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, SH Johnson, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades Playing 11: Akeal Hosein, Nic Maddinson (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Jonathan Wells, Aaron Finch, James Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Matt Harvey, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland

Where will BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades be held?

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades will take place in Cazalys Stadium, Australia on 15

Dec.



When will the BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match start? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will start on 15 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What is the venue for BBL 2022 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades? – Venue

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades will be played in Cazalys Stadium , Australia

How to watch HEA vs REN live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 HEA vs REN match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

BBL 2022-23 Points Table

# TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NO RESULT NET RUN RATE POINTS 1 Adelaide Strikers 1 1 0 0 2.55 2 2 Sydney Thunder 1 1 0 0 0.05 2 3 Brisbane Heat 0 0 0 0 – 0 4 Hobart Hurricanes 0 0 0 0 – 0 5 Renegades 0 0 0 0 – 0 6 Perth Scorchers 0 0 0 0 – 0 7 Melbourne Stars 1 0 1 0 -0.05 0 8 Sydney Sixers 1 0 1 0 -2.55 0

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades squad details

Brisbane Heat squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown