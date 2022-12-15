HEA vs REN Live Streaming: Watch BBL 2022 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades live online: Apps, Mobile & TV

HEA vs REN Live Streaming, BBL 2022-23: The third match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 will be played today between Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Melbourne Renegades (REN). Last year, the two sides had a lot in common, but nothing positive. They finished in the bottom two spots, won only three games all season, and faced a humiliating exit with a negative run rate. Last season, the Brisbane Heat finished seventh with three wins and 11 losses, while the Renegades finished last with ten losses from 14 matches and a negative NRR of -1.477. When they meet on December 15, 2022 (Thursday), at Cairns' Cazaly's Stadium, both teams will be fired up and looking to avenge last season's woes.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match details

The third match of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022) will be played between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades. The match will be played on 15th December, 2022 at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns, Australia.

How to watch HEA vs REN live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 HEA vs REN match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.



BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing 11

Brisbane Heat Playing 11: Jimmy Peirson(C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley,, Colin Munro,Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, SH Johnson, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Matthew Kuhnemann

Melbourne Renegades Playing 11: Akeal Hosein, Nic Maddinson (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Jonathan Wells, Aaron Finch, James Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Matt Harvey, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland

BBL 2022-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades squad details

Brisbane Heat squad:

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown

Melbourne Renegades squad: