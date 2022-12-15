FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL, Argentina vs France News updates: 'We will spoil your night', France's message to Messi
Story highlights
Argentina will face France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. La Albiceleste, led by talismanic forward Lionel Messi, advanced to the final after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Morocco failed to overcome the massive French challenge in the other match of the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, and now France will be looking forward to defending the title in the grand finale. The match will be played on December 18 at 8:30 PM IST.
Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL, Argentina vs France live updates here:
Before the final match on Sunday and after their match against Morocco, the French players made a few statements about their upcoming challenge against the mighty player called Leo Messi and his team Argentina. France's all-time leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud while speaking to the media said: Messi is an incredible player and we all know that. We'll try and restrain him from enjoying the best night of his illustrious career. We want to win this game and the World Cup and we'll try and do everything we can to stop him. There is more to that team than Messi, they have great players who operate as one strong unit.
A whopping $440 million has been set aside for distribution among the 32 competing teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The winner and runners-up will receive the highest payouts, totaling $72 million in winnings. The grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played on Sunday between France and Argentina. The winner team will be getting a cash prize worth $42 million. On the other hand, prize money of $30 million is set aside for the runner-up team. According to reports, each team will receive at least $9 million in prize money, with the amount increasing after each round. In total, the FIFA authorities have announced a total prize pool of $440 million for the participating teams.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui praised his team's efforts after their of reaching the first-ever World Cup final for an African nation were dashed by a 2-0 defeat to France in the semifinals. He also lamented the injury misfortune that took a heavy toll upon their performance. “We lost Aguerd in the warm-up, Saiss and then (Noussair) Mazraoui at half-time. It was a bit too much for us but those who returned gave their all,” he said after the game.The coach admitted that “against a team like France, the slightest mistake is expensive, and we can’t go to the final when we waste as many chances as we had in the first half”.
France and Argentina will compete for the same record on December 18, 2022, at the Lusail Stadium. Not only the trophy is at stake, but so is the number of times they have won it. Surprisingly, both France and Argentina have won the World Cup trophy twice. This time, both teams will have a chance to outperform one another and win a third World Cup trophy. The match is being staged as a clash between Mbappe and Messi.
An endearing video of Moroccan footballer Yassine Bounou being interrupted during an interview by his son has gone viral. Yassine Bounou, also known as Bono, is seen in the video holding his son while being interviewed. As the interviewer passes the microphone to Bounou, his son approaches it and licks it. As the star goalkeeper tries to discipline his son, he licks the mike again, the interviewer can be heard trying to suppress their laughter.
The sports world was stunned into silence last Friday when prominent football journalist Grand Wahl fell ill in the media box and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital. A rare heart condition called Aneurysm is being blamed for the death of the star journalist. A ruptured aortic aneurysm, also known as a "silent killer," is a deadly medical condition. An aortic aneurysm is a "balloon-like bulge that occurs in the aorta, the main artery carrying oxygen-rich blood to your body," according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
According to reports, Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner, could return to Qatar for the final after returning to full training with Real Madrid. Benzema was named for Deschamps' World Cup squad before being ruled out due to a thigh injury suffered during training on the eve of the tournament.
Riots erupted in Lyon on Wednesday night after Morocco was defeated by France in the World Cup semi-final. Due to more than four decades of French colonial dominance of the North African country from 1912 until its independence in 1956, there is a history of animosity between the French and Moroccans.