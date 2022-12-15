FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL, Argentina vs France News updates: 'We will spoil your night', France's message to Messi

Before the final match on Sunday and after their match against Morocco, the French players made a few statements about their upcoming challenge against the mighty player called Leo Messi and his team Argentina. France's all-time leading goalscorer Olivier Giroud while speaking to the media said: Messi is an incredible player and we all know that. We'll try and restrain him from enjoying the best night of his illustrious career. We want to win this game and the World Cup and we'll try and do everything we can to stop him. There is more to that team than Messi, they have great players who operate as one strong unit.