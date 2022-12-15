John Cena's WWE return confirmed! Here's when 16-time world champion will make his comeback

WWE has a surprise for its fans as John Cena is all set to mark his return to live TV very soon. The former face of the company is set to appear on the final SmackDown LIVE episode later this month. This will mark Cena's second appearance in WWE in 2022 as he previously returned in June during an episode of Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20 years' anniversary with the company. During that appearance, he did not wrestle but instead cut a promo.

Cena is having a busy career ever since he stepped into Hollywood, most notably starring in the DC Series "Peacemaker" at HBO max 2022. No doubt he is donning many hats but his love and emotional connection for WWE remains evident.

John Cena's last match was in the main event of Money in the Bank PPV in July 2021 where he lost the WWE Universal title match to Roman Reigns. If Cena doesn't wrestle upon his return this time, then it will be first time when he will not wrestle in a year since making his debut.

Apart from wrestling, John Cena will be filming a movie in Australia in February, March in 2023. It might affect the plan involving Cena participating at WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to reports, Cena will appear on the final SmackDown episode of the year on December 30th which will take place in Tampa Florida. As per a new report from wrestle votes, it is declared that Cena is currently scheduled to return to the ring at WrestleMania from Hollywood in April 2023.