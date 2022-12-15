Kylian Mbappe's rumoured girlfriends: Who all the France star dated so far? IN PICS

After the stunning match between Morocco and France where France clinched victory everyone is now bracing for a clash between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi on coming Sunday. With this big match ahead of football fans, football fans are interested to know everything about the big stars. France star Kylian Mbappe has always remained in the headlines for his outstanding accomplishments on the football pitch. However, the golden boy of France has also made news for his personal life and relationship rumours. Here is a quick look at some of the PSG striker's Mbappe's rumoured girlfriends.

Alicia Aylies

The rumours of Alicia and Mbappe dating surfaced around the time of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. In every match that France played during the big tournament in Russia, she was seen wearing Mbappe's shirt. Aylies is a French singer who was awarded Miss France. Kylian Mbappe and Alicia Aylies like to keep their relationship quiet. Very little is known about their personal life since they prefer to stay low-key and away from the public limelight.

(Photograph source: Instagram)

Emma Smet

Kylian Mbappe and Emma Smet were photographed together watching a game, and the French press has speculated that the two are dating. Emma Smet is adamant about not allowing strangers into her personal life. While responding to the photo that sparked rumours, Emma Smet stated that if she began commenting on all of the images taken of her, she would have a difficult time getting out of it.

(Photograph source: Instagram)

Stella Maxwell

Stella Maxwell is a former Victoria's Secret model who is 32 years old. She is well-known, with over 8 million Instagram followers. After attending a charity event with Maxwell, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar drew attention for something away from football. The lightning-quick attacker joined PSG in 2017 in a transaction for more than £165 million, and sparkled in front of a worldwide audience when France won their second World Cup a year later.

(Photograph source: Instagram)

Ines Rau

Ines Rau is a French model who's also the first ever transgender model for Playboy. The reports of Mbappe and Ines came out last year in 2021. Kylian Mbappe was seen enjoying his time off football with the Playboy model. The pictures of them enjoying their time in a yacht sparked the dating rumours.