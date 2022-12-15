Tom Hanks, Hunter Biden were also on Pelosi attacker's hit list, police officer says

A San Francisco police investigator told a court Wednesday that the man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, was also targetting several other public figures, including actor Tom Hanks. He further testified that David DePape told him during an interview that there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency.

"There is evil in Washington, what they did went so far beyond the campaign. It originates with Hillary [Clinton]," the officer told the court about DePape's statement.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom were also on his "hit list".

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled after a nearly four-hour long hearing the trial to proceed citing availability of enough evidence.

David DePape had broken into Pelosi's San Francisco home on October 28, with an aim to kidnap her. However, she wasn't home at the time and he instead confronted her husband Paul Pelosi. He then attacked him with a hammer, for which he underwent surgery later. DePape is facing six charges, including attempted murder.

The officer, who had interviewed DePape for an hour on the day of his arrest, did not say whether the police had any evidence regarding his other targets. Earlier, investigators had reported DePape as telling them that he had a few local targets, including a local professor as well as several prominent state and federal politicians and members of their families.

He also told the court about the response to the attack. The emergency call that Paul Pelosi had made was played for the court. Police Sgt Kyle Cagney testified that upon arrival at the house, DePape hit Pelosi's head with a hammer, cracking his skull.

Body camera footage showed officers telling the suspect to drop the hammer, before he said "Uh, nope" and bludgeoned Pelosi.

The accused is scheduled for another court hearing on December 28 for a formal reading of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

