UK nurses begin unprecedented day-long strike for better wages and working conditions

UK nurses on Thursday staged a walkout in an unprecedented first of the two daylong strikes they term as the "last resort" in their fight for better wages and working conditions. Up to 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are stopping work from 0800 to 2000 GMT after rejecting a government pay offer. The RCN's industrial action is just one of the many waves of stoppages by public and private sector employees.

The strike is the first in the Royal College of Nursing union's 106-year history.

"We have not chosen industrial action lightly. We're tired. We're fed up," a senior nurse told AFP. "We need a pay rise now to make a living."



The industrial action had been planned on December 15th and 20th across England, Wales and Northern Ireland for 12 hours at a time.

Earlier, striking a confrontational tone, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vowed that anti-strike laws will be brought in "to protect lives and livelihoods".

Speaking to Daily Mail, Sunak said he was gearing up for a showdown with union leaders and that he hopes they can see that wrecking Christmas isn't right.

"I would really hope that union leaders can see that it’s not right to cause such misery and disruption to so many people, particularly at Christmas time," he said.

He said that his government is acting "fairly and reasonably" as evidenced by their acceptance of the full recommendations of an independent pay body and that they will continue to do so.

However, he added "I’m prepared to introduce new legislation next year to protect people’s lives and minimise the disruption on their livelihoods. And that’s something we are working on at pace."

Reportedly ministers are debating a possible ban on strikes by emergency workers and introducing "minimum service levels" in key sectors.

However hospital trusts and unions and still negotiating about what level of service will be maintained as nurses stage a walkout.

Downing Street further said that they have asked paramedics who will be going on strike next week to provide a guarantee that emergency calls will not go unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies)

