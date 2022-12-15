Twitter suspends bot account that was tracking Elon Musk's private jet

Twitter on Wednesday (December 14) suspended a bot account that was tracking Elon Musk's private jet, said the account's operator in a tweet. The account is operated by Jack Sweeney. The Twitter account operated by him was tracking Musk's private jet using data available in the public domain.

Sweeney's account was suspended later as well.

Musk said in a tweet in November that his commitment to free speech "extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk".

"Real-time posting of someone else's location violates doxxing policy, but delayed posting of locations are ok," Musk said on Wednesday in response to a tweet about the suspension.

"Doxxing" is the public release of sensitive information identifying an individual or organization, like a home address or phone number.

Jack Sweeney is a 20-year-old student at the University of Central Florida. He also operates similar bot accounts tracking Musk's jet on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram. Sweeney had tweeted on Saturday that Ella Irwin, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, requested that the account be filtered and less visible to users.

There were no immediate reactions from Twitter or Sweeney.

