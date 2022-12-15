Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson has earned over £1 million by giving speeches since quitting

An official register of UK parliamentarians' interests has revealed that former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has already earned more than 1 million pounds (USD 1.2 million) for giving paid speeches since leaving office.

Famous for his rhetorical flourishes, Johnson has in recent months delivered speeches to bankers in New York, insurers in the United States, a summit organised by broadcaster CNN in Portugal and another talk in India.

Payments he received ranged from £215,000 to £277,000 (USD 267,000 to $344,000), according to the official document published on UK parliament website.

Johnson resigned from his post in July this year following a series of scandals that tarnished his government and his premiership.

He attempted to make a spectacular political comeback after the rapid fall of his successor Liz Truss triggered another Conservative leadership contest, but Tory MPs backed his former finance minister Rishi Sunak instead.

Johnson, who remains popular with Tory members, has not ruled out another bid for the top job, saying he was "well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024" as the main opposition Labour party rides high in the polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

