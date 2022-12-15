FIFA World Cup 2022: France overpower a spirited Morocco 2-0 to set up the summit clash with Argentina

France overcame a courageous and spirited challenge from Morocco to advance to the finals of the FIFA World Cup. The defending champions beat Atlas Lions 2-0 at the Al-Bayt Stadium which was painted red with thousands of Moroccans creating a cacophony that reverberated throughout the match.

Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani were the two unlikely goalscorers for the French side which had the likes of Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud in the goal-poaching areas. The reigning champions were off the blocks in a lightning manner as Raphel Varane, in the fifth minute from the edge of Morocco's half broke the defensive lines and fed Griezmann who was loitering in the right half-spaces.

Moroccan defender Yamiq committed first, dived and allowed Griezmann to steal the ball. The Atletico Madrid player kept his cool and found Mbappe who scruffed the shot only to find Theo Hernandez on the left side where he finished a rather acrobatic effort into the back of the net.

Moroccan defence breached for the first time in the tournament

It was the first time the Moroccan defence was breached. After conceding the goal, Morocco upped the tempo with Arambat and Boufal torpedoing through the French midfield and breaking the lines.

Despite the Moroccan threat, it was Olivier Giroud that nearly doubled France's lead by rattling the goalpost in the 17th minute through a vicious left-boot strike.

Skipper Romain Saïss who was declared fit before the match could only last 20 minutes as he was replaced by Selim Amallah. Immediately after, Morocco shifted from a back five to a back four to provide additional support in the midfield.

In the 35th minute, Giroud had another big chance after Mbappe created a 1vs1 in the penalty box before smashing it straight to Bono. Yamiq through a bicycle kick in the 45th minute had the opportunity to atone for his mistake early in the game. However, his flush strike also managed to rattle the post as France had a reprieve.

After France led with the goal, they preferred to sit back as Morocco ended the half with 56 per cent possession, the highest they had managed in the tournament. Morocco ended the half with a flurry of set-pieces into the box as France defended with their lives to get over the line.

Morocco press as France soak the pressure

After halftime, Morocco made one change, replacing centre-back Noussair Mazraoui with Yahia Attiyat Allah. Walid Regragui's men targeted the right-hand side with routine frequency as Hakimi-Ambrabat-Boufal linked up to conjure something special and break the French defence.

As a countermeasure, Deschamps shifted from his usual 4-4-2 off-ball shape to 4-5-1 with Mbappe tracking back deep to curtail the right-side Moroccans from running riot.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate called upon to fill Upamecano's shoes played an immense role as he blocked several of Morocco's enterprising balls with nonchalance.

Morocco tried hard but with no finesse in the final third, they had to pay dearly. In the 79th minute, Mbappe waltzed through a sea of red uniforms in the Moroccan penalty box and inadvertently set up Randal Kolo Muani. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward came onto the pitch 44 seconds ago and managed to calmly slot the ball past a divining Bono to register his name on the scoresheet.

And it was the game, set and match for Morocco.

The playing XI conundrum

Deschamps was forced to tweak his playing XI as defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot missed out due to illness. Konate and Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana were called in as replacements in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, Regragui made one change from his team's heroics against Portugal. Noussair Mazraoui returned at left-back, replacing Yahya Attiat-Allah who created the winner in the quarterfinals. Just before the match began, Aguerd was replaced by Achraf Dari.

In an attempt to stop the wide-pace demons in the French side, viz, Mbappe and Dembele, Regragui altered his tactics and went with a back five compared to the back four he played against Portugal.

The stage was set. Morocco had the home advantage. The crowd was as boisterous as they come at the Al-Bayt Stadium and the fairytale was one step away from reaching its fitting finale. However, the French challenge proved too hot for the Atlas Lions who fought hard but could not find the quality.

France have set up a summit clash with Argentina in the final next Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. Les Bleus will seek to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Messi's men will look to emulate the glory of Maradona's 1986 team.