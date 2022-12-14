Jadon Sancho not likely to return to Premier League action, reveals Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed Jadon Sancho will not be immediately available for the Red Devils when the Premier League action resumes as he is undergoing fitness programmes to improve mentally and physically.

"I have had several talks with Jadon. He's on a physical programme and our aim is to get him back as quickly as possible but I can't give a prognosis of when that will be," the United manager told the media.

The Dutch stated that his team did not know what was causing the drop in Sancho's performance.

"When the league started he played some good games but after we got a drop of levels. Sometimes you don't know why or what is causing it."

Ten Hag cited the start offseason as an example where Sancho had three goals in eight appearances. However, such was the drop in performance that the Dutch had to axe him from the final four games before the World Cup break.

"Most of the time it comes slowly. First you observe but the stats back it up. In the start of the season he had goals and assists but his key moments and key actions became less and less. It's a combination of physical but also mental. We're trying to research and get him back."

United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for a record fee of $100 million. At the time, Sancho was touted as one of the brightest stars on the horizon.

However, since his move to Old Trafford, the 22-year-old has had a shocking drop in performance. Not only has Sancho failed to grab a spot in the United XI, but he has also fallen in the pecking order for the national team. He was snubbed for UEFA Nations League as well as the World Cup.

United return to action in a Carabao Cup fixture against Burnley on December 21. The Red Devils will resume their Premier League campaign on December 27, facing Nottingham Forest.

(With inputs from agencies)