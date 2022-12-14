'Need a coach who knows how to...': Belgian FA comes up with this demand for a new coach

One of the shock exits from the group stage of the World Cup was that of Belgium. In the immediate aftermath of the elimination, coach Roberto Martinez decided to step down from his duties after six years at the helm.

Now, the Royal Belgian Football Association (FA) is on the lookout for a new coach and they have a demand. In the ad vacancy published, the Belgian FA has asked for a 'winner'.

''The RBFA is looking for a full-time national team coach who knows how to win. The new national team coach is extremely ambitious and has the necessary international experience at top level, football tactical knowledge and insights as well as the right personal skills," read the notification published.

"He is a serial winner with experience in managing top players. He knows how to focus on creating a close-knit group and how to integrate young players. The football association is looking for a tactical expert who supports his choices with data, technology and objective parameters and draws on RBFA's sporting expertise and structure."

The Belgian FA added that the applications for the position shall be sent before January 10, 2023. After the submission, the taskforce is expected to get on with the subsequent steps of the selection process.

Notably, after a slow start to the World Cup, the 2018 WC semifinalists were sent packing by this year's semifinalists Morocco in the last group stage game.

After Belgium crashed out, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois refused to label the Belgium team as the 'golden generation'.

“It’s hard to call yourself ‘Golden Generation’ when you don’t win anything. We’re not a golden generation, we’re a generation with lots of talent and great players from across Europe,"

Throughout Belgium's World Cup campaign, rumours of rifts and fights among the teammates made the news headlines more than the performance on the field.

Martinez also came under heavy scrutiny for not refreshing the team or his tactics. In the end, he had to take the fall as Belgium seek to regroup for the Euro 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)