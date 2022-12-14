WATCH: Shreyas Iyer has the rub of the green as bail refuses to dislodge

Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer had a lucky reprieve late on Day 1 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh.

Batting on 77 during the 84th over the match, Iyer faced a good length delivery from pacer Ebadot Hossain outside off. Iyer played the line of the ball which tailed back in late, went through the bat-pad gap and grazed the outside half of the offstump. It kept a tad low as well, not allowing Iyer to get anywhere near the ball.

Though the ball was bowled at a decent pace, it failed to dislodge the bail out of the groove. The 'zing-bail' momentarily lit up before settling a little further from the groove.

While Iyer wore a confused look as to what happened, bowler Hossain ran towards the stumps and pointed at the bail. Other Bangladeshi players also surrounded the stumps and looked equally perplexed.

The commentators were equally stunned as one of them said, "I cannot believe it. Incredible. It just brushed the offstump. Everyone is foxed by that one. It lit up but it decided to stick to the top of the stumps. Very bad luck for Ebadot and another slice of luck for batter Shreyas Iyer."

An incredible sequence of play in the #BANvIND Test match as @ShreyasIyer15 is bowled by Ebadot Hossain but the 𝗯𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘀 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗹𝗹



— Sony Sports Network

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of cricket, specifically Law 29.1, a batter can only be given out when the bail is fully dislodged.

"The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground."

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first, in an attempt to pile on a big total. However, the top order departed cheaply as three wickets fell before the Indian total could even reach 50.

Taijul Islam, the left-arm spinner caused problems to the Indian batters throughout the day. he picked three wickets, including the scalp of former Indian captain Virat Kohli whose woeful run in the longest format of the game continued.

If it wasn't for the 149-run partnership between Pujara and Iyer, India could have been staring at a much different scorecard which wears a decent look at the end of Day 1.