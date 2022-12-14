Vladimir Putin likely to isolate in bunker as flu outbreak hits Kremlin: Report

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely go into isolation in a bunker as a flu outbreak has hit Kremlin officials, claimed a report by the Mirror on Tuesday. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reportedly told the Novaya Gazeta Europe news outlet that many people in the Kremlin are down with flu. Putin has already cancelled his annual set-piece press conference this month.

An address to Parliament is not ruled out this month, but the claim of Putin's close officials being hit by the flu might be a prelude to the Russian President going into full-scale quarantine and aborting public appearances, the Mirror report claimed.

Besides, a report by the Today Verstka news outlet said that Putin is likely to abandon his address to the Upper House of Parliament. The report added that the Russian President and his close family will spend the annual New Year vacation in a bunker east of the Ural Mountains. Usually, Putin marks the vacation by the Black Sea.

“Despite the president's order to strengthen security measures at strategic facilities, the already prohibitive security measures of Vladimir Putin himself have really intensified. Putin has begun to spend more time in bunker-type premises. And the president and his loved ones [will celebrate] the New Year in a bunker located behind the Ural Mountains, instead of the residence in Sochi, as previously planned,'' the report said.

