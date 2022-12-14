More than 3,500 Americans died due to long Covid, claims US health body study

Long Covid has played a part in the death of 3,544 people in the United States, according to a government study that suggests how severe SARS-CoV-2’s impact may remain even after the pandemic era passes, says a Bloomberg report. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention's Division of Vital Statistics examined death certificates as of October 7 and found that the syndrome's mortality rate peaked in February and was higher among males than women. Black individuals made up the second most impacted group, accounting for roughly 10 per cent of all long Covid deaths, with White people accounting for about eight out of ten.

According to the CDC, Covid virus has killed more over 1 million people in the US. Long Covid, which includes immunological, cardiac, and brain issues among others, has afflicted up to 23 million people in the US to varied degrees of severity. It currently lacks an approved treatment. The CDC estimate represents the first deaths to date, despite Harvard University researchers' projection that the disease may cost the US $3.7 trillion.

Since the disease is yet unknown, several academic institutions and research groups are researching it to determine the best preventative and therapeutic measures. While there is some indication that those who have received vaccinations have lengthy Covid less frequently, the illness can still manifest in those who have experienced either mild or severe injury.

About three-quarters of long Covid deaths occurred in adults aged 65 and older. Long Covid has no diagnostic test because it is unclear what triggers it. A number of phrases used to describe protracted COVID, including "chronic COVID," "long haul COVID," "long hauler COVID," and "post-acute sequelae of COVID-19" were searched for on US death certificates.