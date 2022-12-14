FIFA World Cup 2022: 'He's a disaster...': Luka Modric slams Argentina vs Croatia match referee

Croatia exited the World Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium. Croatian captain and midfielder Luka Modric, however, was not happy with the match referee who he labelled a 'disaster'.

"Argentina was a fair winner of the match, they were better, they deserved to win, but these things have to be mentioned, I generally don't do them, but today they have to be done," said Modric in a post-match interview.

Modric, who often shies away from controversies and keeps a low profile despite a stellar career brimming with trophies was visibly frustrated due to the calls made by the referee.

''We had a good time on the pitch until the penalty, which for me wasn't there, because he (Julian Alvarez) shoots and hits our goalkeeper. Usually, I don't like to talk about referees, but this is one of the worst. I don't have a good memory of [Orsato], he's a disaster. For me it wasn't a penalty.''

The penalty was indeed the turning point of the match as it came against the run of play. Till the 30th minute, Croatia were bossing the play, despite not having a lot to show for it in the final third.

A mere five minutes after the goal, Argentina broke through the water-tight Croatian defence once again. Alvarez was served by Messi deep from the Argentine side of the pitch from where the Manchester City player made a good 40-50 yard dash before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Livakovic.

''Despite this, I don't want to detract from Argentina. The penalty killed us. We have to recover for third place and win that match," added Modric.

Modric and his teammates were hoping to reach the final and repeat the feat of 2018 World Cup when they came agonisingly close to the World Cup trophy.

While Argentine no. 10 Messi was weaving his magic on the field, his compatriot Modric was taken off the pitch in the 81st minute to a rousing reception from the Croatian record, in what was perhaps his second-last game on the world stage.

Croatia will be involved in a third-place playoff on Saturday against the loser of France vs Morocco match.

