Adam Sandler honoured with prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
American comedian and actor Adam Sandler has become the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Named after 19th century American author and humourist Mark Twain, the award is one of the most respected honours in the field of comedy. Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are some of the other awardees. The awards were not handed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour is bestowed by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Sandler will receive the award during a gala ceremony on March 19.
Established in 1988, the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has honoured those individuals that "had an impact on American society in ways similar to" Twain. Until now, 23 humourists have been honoured.
Comedian, actor and media personality Bill Cosby was also awarded in 2009. But his award was rescinded after numerous allegations of rape and sexual misconduct came to light.
Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, George Carlin, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, and Jon Stewart have also been awarded with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.