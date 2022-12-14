Adam Sandler honoured with prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

American comedian and actor Adam Sandler has become the latest recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Named after 19th century American author and humourist Mark Twain, the award is one of the most respected honours in the field of comedy. Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are some of the other awardees. The awards were not handed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The honour is bestowed by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.