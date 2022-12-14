IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I live streaming: watch India vs Australia live cricket stream Apps, mobile, TV & laptop
Story highlights
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India Women and Australia Women will face off on Wednesday in the third T20I at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The series is now tied at 1-1, and both sides will be hoping to grab the lead in the five-match series. Check details on when and where to watch
IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India Women and Australia Women will face off on Wednesday in the third T20I at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. The series is now tied at 1-1, and both sides will be hoping to grab the lead in the five-match series. Check details on when and where to watch
IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I live Stream: India has used the same lineup in both matches so far earlier, although pacer Meghna Singh may be rested for the third. Meghna has leaked runs in both matches; in the last encounter, she went for 14 in one over and didn't bowl again. Harleen Deol, an all-rounder who is not a direct substitute for Meghna, may be given a shot on Wednesday. Her presence will also add weight to the batting order. In the second T20I, Australia made two changes, with Heather Graham and Phoebe Litchfield replacing Grace Harris, who was not well, and the injured Jess Jonassen. While both Graham and Litchfield are expected to keep their positions, fast-bowler Megan Schutt may lose her spot to Darcie Brown, who is fit for selection and expected to play in the XI, according to skipper Alyssa Healy on Tuesday.
Update - India W won the toss and decided to field first
How to watch IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I live Streaming in your country?
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, 14 December, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network in India and will be live streamed via Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also catch live Updates on WION.
Where will IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I be held?
IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I will take place at Brabourne Stadium Mumbai, India from 14 Dec.
When will IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I match be Started? – Date
IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I match will start on 14 Dec 2022 at 7:00 PM IST
What are the venues for IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I ? – Venue
IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I played in Brabourne Stadium Mumbai, India
IND-W VS AUS-W 3rd T20I Playing 11
Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry
India Women Playing 11: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad