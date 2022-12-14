FIFA World Cup 2022, Golden Boot award: Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Here's who leads the race?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, has lived up to expectations. After the riveting group stage, which saw plenty of upsets, the Round of 16 and quarter-finals raised the intensity as many pre-tournament favourites bowed out whereas Morocco surprised one and all and are set to play the second semi-final, facing defending champions France on Thursday (December 15). Meanwhile, Argentina became the first side to qualify for the final courtesy of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez's blitz.

As the competition is heading towards the climax, with one more left before the summit clash on Sunday (December 18), the race is also heating up among some top players for the prestigious Golden Boot award. In the last edition, in 2018, England captain Harry Kane won the Golden Boot (top goal-scorer) whereas Luka Modric returned with the Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) award. Here's who is leading the Golden Boot race at the moment with a close competition between Messi and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe:

WHO IS LEADING THE GOLDEN BOOT RACE?

PLAYER TEAM GOALS ASSISTS Lionel Messi Argentina 5 3 Kylian Mbappe France 5 2 Olivier Giroud France 4 0 Julian Alvarez Argentina 4 0

Talking about the table-topper Messi, the 35-year-old has been in sensational form in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar. He starred for his side in their 3-0 win over Croatia in the first semi-final where the Argentina captain opened the account with the first goal, via a penalty kick, and provided a magical assist to Julian Alvarez -- who scored twice -- to take the 2014 runners-up to the finale. Mbappe and Giroud have a chance to topple Messi in the second semi-final on Thursday.