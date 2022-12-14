Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2022 Christmas card is everything!

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their Christmas card and it’s everything that a family card should be – warm and sunny.

In the card, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed a new portrait of their family including their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

The picture shows the five family members holding hands. They are all dressed casually as they go about strolling in the sun.

While Kate and Prince William wear jeans, the little children are in shorts and sneakers.

Sharing the image, the family wrote, "Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card!"

Last year, Prince William and Princess Kate chose a previously unseen photo showing them posed with their kids during a private family trip to Jordan.