FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccan airline cancels World Cup fan flights citing Qatar restrictions

The national airline of Morocco announced that it was cancelling all of its scheduled flights for Wednesday to fly fans to Doha for the World Cup semifinal, citing what it claimed to be a decision by Qatari officials.

"Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways," the airline said in an emailed statement.

Requests for comments were not immediately answered by the international media office of the Qatari government. A source at a RAM travel agency who spoke to Reuters said on Tuesday that only 14 flights had been scheduled, despite Royal Air Maroc having previously stated that it would arrange 30 extra flights to make it easier for supporters to travel to Qatar for Wednesday night's semifinal match against France.

Due to the seven scheduled flights for Wednesday being cancelled, RAM was only able to operate the seven flights on Tuesday, preventing fans who had already reserved match tickets or hotel rooms from travelling.

RAM said it would reimburse flight tickets and apologised to customers.

