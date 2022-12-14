Emily Blunt clarifies she wasn't offended by Tom Cruise's 'stop being a p"***y' comment: 'It's ludicrous'

English actress Emily Blunt recently shared an amusing story from the sets of Doug Liman's science-fiction action film 'Edge of Tomorrow' involving herself and American action star Tom Cruise. While speaking on the Smartless podcast, Blunt had said that she and Cruise had to wear hefty suits to portray their characters, which are soldiers who are fighting against an alien invasion. And that inconvenienced her. She said she was confused how to handle the 85-pound armoured suit and began to cry when she put it on first. She told Cruise she doesn't know how she is going to get through the shoot.

To which, Tom replied, pardon the pun, bluntly, ‘Come on, stop being such a p"***y, OK?’

Blunt's comments were taken by many to feel that she felt bad about the p***y part. They felt offended on her behalf, forcing Blunt issue a statement to E! News. "It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me. It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom," she said.

Written by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, 'Edge of Tomorrow' was adapted from the 2004 Japanese light novel 'All You Need Is Kill' by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The story takes place in a futuristic earth in which Europe is occupied by a race of hostile extraterrestrials. Cruise plays the role of a public relations officer called Major William Cage who is thrown into combat and undergoes a time loop in which he fights the alien and dies. Repeatedly.

The film received positive reviews and was a commercial success. It scored an impressive 91 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, "Gripping, well-acted, funny, and clever, Edge of Tomorrow offers entertaining proof that Tom Cruise is still more than capable of shouldering the weight of a blockbuster action thriller."