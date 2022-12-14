Lionel Messi's splendid run & assist goes viral during Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in FIFA WC SF - Watch

Lionel Messi was at his best as he guided Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, in Qatar, as the 2014 runners-up beat Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Wednesday (December 14). From the South American side, captain Messi was expected to lead the show in the vital clash and the 35-year-old stood tall by scoring the opening goal, courtesy of a penalty kick, and then provided a magical assist to Julian Alvarez in the 69th minute of the contest.

Talking about Messi's splendid pass, the Argentina captain covered a lot of distance by running from the half-way line on the right flank. He ran with the ball to the side of the penalty box with Croatia's young defender Josko Gvardiol following him all the way to snatch the ball from the legend. It seemed as if it would be improbable for Messi to get past the defender but he showed his class by taking a stunning turn away from the goalpost and switched back immediately to outfox the young gun and pass the ball to Alvarez, who provided the finishing touch.

With Messi's blitz and Alvarez's touch, in the end, Argentina made it 3-0 versus the Luka Modric-led Croatia line-up before the final whistle took Argentina to the summit clash of the showpiece event, being held in the Middle East for the first time ever. The Qatar World Cup started on a disastrous note for Argentina as Messi & Co. lost to Saudi Arabia by 2-0. Nonetheless, they have been on a winning streak since then and will hope to emerge on top one more time in the finale, which will be Messi's swansong at the World Cup.

Post the semi-final, Messi confirmed that the Qatar final will be his last WC appearance. "I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," he said while talking to Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole. "It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.