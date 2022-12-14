Study shows excessive smartphone use hurting relationship of married Indians

A recent study conducted in some of the major cities of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, has found that excessive use of smartphones is hurting the relationship of married couples in India. The study, carried out by Vivo along with the Cybermedia Research on ''Smartphones and their impact on human relationships 2022'', found that 67% of the respondents confessed to being on their smartphones even while they are spending time with their spouse. Eighty-nine per cent of respondents, on the other hand, said that they spend less time engaging in relaxed conversation with their spouse than possible.

"Eighty-four per cent of respondents wish to spend more time with their spouse. People are accepting the problems and are willing to change. 88 per cent of respondents agreed that increased usage of smartphones is hurting their relationship with their spouses," the study said.

The study added that 90% of respondents would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses.

It revealed that 70% of people get irritated when their spouse asks for something while they are immersed in their phones.

''Sixty-six per cent of people feel that excessive usage of smartphones has weakened their relationship with their spouse," the study said.

It also found out that 69% of the respondents felt occasionally distracted by their smartphone, or not attentive enough to their spouse at times and 68% of partners felt guilty at some point in time for being distracted by their phone while spending time with their spouse.

Yogendra Sriramula, the Vivo India Head, Brand Strategy, said while the significance of smartphones in today's life is ''undisputed'', however, excessive usage remains an area that users need to be cautious of. "As a responsible brand, we aim to underline the importance of spending time with our loved ones, for that is the true meaning of leisure time," Sriramula said, news agency PTI reported.

