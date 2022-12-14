'Harry & Meghan' is biggest debut for a documentary title on Netflix

'Harry & Meghan', Netflix's documentary series on the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has proved to be a huge success for Netflix. The streaming giant claimed that the docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, had the best opening week for any documentary title. The first three episodes of the six-parter clocked 81.55 million hours of viewing, the company said.

'Harry & Meghan' explores how Harry and Meghan fell in love and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from their duties as British royals. The decision created a lot of furore in British public and media. The said furore intensified when Markle said she was made aware of her skin colour after she married Harry and somebody (not named yet) in the royal family wondered what Harry and Meghan's children's skin colour would be.

The series has received mixed critical reception. Wion's film, TV critic Shomini Sen wrote that the series does not offer anything most of us don't already know.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docu-series 'Harry & Meghan,' which had unsettled the British press and reportedly even the royal family with just a trailer, premiered the first three episodes on Netflix on Thursday. Considering the hype around the show, I'd hoped that the couple would perhaps go all out in narrating their story on why they decided to step away from the family (they kept calling it the institution throughout the show). But the first three episodes (each an hour long) did not offer anything new. The couple did not mention anything that we already didn't know about the British royal family or even the paparazzi culture in the UK," she said.