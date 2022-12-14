Japanese automaker Subaru recalls 271,000 vehicles over high risk of fire, cautions owners

Japanese automobile manufacturing company Subaru has recalled nearly 271,00 US Ascent sport vehicles with model years between 2019 to 2022 due to high fire risk. The company has requested owners to park their cars outside, away from the building, until they are completely repaired. It also urged vehicle owners to avoid leaving vehicles unattended while the engine is running.

The recall was announced on Tuesday (Dec 13). Till now there have been two fire incidents reported with no injuries.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has requested owners to park vehicles until the repair is done. It added that if an owner sees or notices smoke coming from the dash, they should immediately stop the car and turn off the ignition.

Subaru dealers claimed that it will replace heater ground bolts and if needed will change the ground wire and connector holder.

In 2020, Subaru first replaced battery tools with air tools at the production line. Later in the same year, the Japanese company received its first technical problem in Ascent of smoke in the cabin.

The company received its first fire incident in September 2021 and received a fire damage report in 2022.

