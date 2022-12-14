France vs Morocco Live Streaming: FRA vs MOR FIFA World Cup Semi Final Live online on OTT Apps, Mobile & TV

After Argentina booked a place in the final of the FIFA World Cup, France and Morocco will lock horns in the second semi-final on Thursday (December 15). Defending champions France will aim to get past the giant-killers in Morocco whereas the latter has the momentum and confidence in their favour and will back themselves to reach their first-ever finale by marching past the French line-up. However, it won't be an easy task by any means.

France and Morocco have had an interesting campaign so far. The defenders eased past Australia and Denmark before losing 1-0 to Tunisia in the group stage. In the Round of 16, they defeated Poland 3-1 and edged past England, 2-1, in the quarters to reach the semis. Morocco, on the other hand, has had a dream run as they remain unbeaten in the competition. They held onto a 0-0 draw versus Croatia, beat Belgium 2-0 and went past Canada 2-1 to top their group. In R16, they beat Spain in the penalty shootout and got the better of Portugal, 1-0, in the quarter-finals to reach the last four.

In head-to-head, France and Morocco have met only five times with the star-studded French line-up leading 3-1 along with a draw. Here's everything you need to know about the semi-final clash:

What is the venue for the France vs Morocco match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

France vs Morocco semi-final face-off will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the SF 2 be telecast in India?

The Semi-Final will get underway at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday (December 15).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?