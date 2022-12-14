Sam Smith performs at White House as US President Joe Biden signs Respect for Marriage Act

Hollywood star Sam Smith gave a powerful performance at the White House on Tuesday as US President Joe Biden passed the historic Respect for Marriage Act, which protects interracial and same-sex marriages across the country. Now, with the passing of the new law, same-sex and interracial married couples will have the same rights as legally married couples in all 50 US states.

Before the signing of the federal law, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist gave a rendition of 'Stay With Me' at the South Lawn of the US presidential residence.

LGBTQ+ advocate Cyndi Lauper also sang her iconic hit 'True Colors' at the heartfelt ceremony and marked the special occasion. Lauper also gave a speech to commemorate the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

"I came here because I wanted to say thank you to President Biden, Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi, Vice President [Kamala] Harris and all the advocates on his team. For once, our families — mine and a lot of my friends and people you know, sometimes your neighbours - we can rest easy tonight because our families are validated," she said.

"Now, we’re allowed to love who we love, which sounds odd to say, but Americans can now love who we love. Bless Joe Biden and all the people that worked on this for allowing people not to worry and their children not to worry about their future," Lauper added.

Biden also spoke a few words at the ceremony. He said, "Today, America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone. Toward creating a nation where decency, dignity, and love are recognized, honoured and protected."

