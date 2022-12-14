'Deadpool 3': Director Shawn Levy teases 'in your face, hardcore' violence of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film

Ryan Reynolds will return in the role of Merc With a Mouth in 'Deadpool 3', and joining him in the Shawn Levi directorial will be Hugh Jackman, reprising the role of Wolverine. There were concerns over the movie after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the studio that held the rights to X-Men (in addition to Fantastic Four) and it became clear that Deadpool will come under the umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that might mean a PG-13 rating for 'the third 'Deadpool' movie. But Kevin Feige assured that despite the rest of the MCU, 'Deadpool 3' will be R-Rated.

Levy, who is using a script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, told Collider that the violence in the movie is "in your face and hardcore."

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022 ×

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping ‘Deadpool’ every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a ‘Deadpool’ movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise," he said.

'Deadpool 3' was already much-anticipated film, and now it appears it will be double the fun. Deadpool and Wolverine in comics have always played off well against each other, with the Merc with a Mouth often annoying the hell out of Wolverine, who is more gruff and serious. This should also be fun because Jackman an Reynolds share a great friendship that should translate nicely to the screen (if the film is something like a buddy comedy, that is)

'Deadpool 3' is set to release on September 6, 2024.

Watch WION live!