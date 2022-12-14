ugc_banner

No holds barred: Twitter users’ memes draw weird parallels on Delhi Airport chaos, congestion

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Dec 14, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Story highlights

Delhi Airport Memes: It was a NO HOLDS BARRED for users posting memes after Delhi airport chaos. The congestion at the airport triggered meme fest among flyers. Read on to know what went down over the weekend

Delhi Airport Memes: Congestion at an airport in India's capital, New Delhi, triggered a meme fest by netizens so much that users ended up drawing absolutely weird parallels in their social media posts. There was a barrage of posts comparing the congestion at the airport with real-life or movie situations. One user compared the airport with a railway station. If that was not enough, some went international in their imagination to crack hilarious memes. One user compared the state of the Delhi IGI airport with that of Hotel California saying it is easy to enter the place but hard to leave.

After a slew of congestion complaints at the airport, Indian Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia visited the airport on 12 December to take stock of the situation. He made the visit alongside senior officials in a bid to review the situation at the airport where travellers were finding huge delays in checking-in over the weekend. One user made subtle references to several Bollywood hits to slam the authorities for the chaotic scenes at the airport. 

The user also took a dig at the aviation minister's visit to the airport. His series of tweets opened up a pandora's box wherein travellers left no stone unturned to crack the whip on the situation.   

Another social media user, a senior journalist, posted a video of the ground situation and questioned whether it is an airport or a railway station given the congestion. 

While commenting over a trail of tweets, another user wrote about the perks amid the mess at the airport. He mentioned that because of huge time lags he started interacting with a fellow flyer and made friends with them. 

After the minister's visit, to minimise vehicular congestion, immediate steps were taken which included opening two more entrance gates, bringing the total to 18, and putting traffic marshals in the exit forecourt.

