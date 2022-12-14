'Kaleidoscope' trailer: Giancarlo Esposito plans a grand heist in this non-linear Netflix series. Watch

A trailer for the upcoming Netflix series 'Kaleidoscope' is here. The series has earned a lot of press in the last few weeks for having a non-linear story, and that its episodes can be watched in any order. You will not know that just by watching the trailer, though. It just watches like your usual heist drama series. Created by Eric Garcia, the series stars 'Breaking Bad' and 'The Boys' star Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, a man undertaking an elaborate heist that will avail them an incredible $7 billion, give or take. But naturally, the risk is high. The heist is actually a revenge by Leo Pap on Rufus Sewell's Roger Salas, a man we are told who wronged him.

The logline of the series reads, "A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans." So things do go wrong. The series, even without the non-linear gimmick, looks worth waiting for — just judging by the premise and the cast.

Paz Vega, Tati Gabrielle, Rosaline Elbay, Peter Mark Kendall, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza also star.

It remains to be seen how the non-linear nature of the story will affect what we get from it. It is a heist drama series and as explained above is non-linear and its episodes can be watched in any sequence — so long as, presumably, the finale is watched last. Netflix promises that "where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time."

Eric Garcia does have solid credentials, lending confidence to the series. His novel 'Matchstick Men' was turned into a movie by Ridley Scott, which starred Nicolas Cage. He also scripted other adaptions of his novels, including 'Anonymous Rex' and 'Repo Men'. He also wrote the 2019 film 'Strange But True'.