'Qatargate' scandal: The meteoric rise and tragic fall of Greek MEP Eva Kaili

MEP Eva Kaili, 44, was charged with corruption in the Qatar scandal investigation. Her responsibilities as vice president were suspended, and she was expelled from both the social-democratic PASOK party in Greece and the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament.

Last Monday only, Eva Kaili launched a new research centre on the promotion of blockchain technology in the EU. Leading experts and policymakers from EU institutions and the Greek government, including European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, were present during the event. Kaili proudly tweeted, along with several photos from the event. "The attendance was overwhelming".

MEP's assistant and the founder of the nongovernmental organisation Fight Impunity, Francesco Giorgi, was also imprisoned and charged with corruption. The assets and property of the couple, as well as those of Kaili's family in Greece, have been frozen.

Nobody could have predicted this fall for one of the most glitzy couples in the European Parliament at the height of their careers.

The rise of a strong Greek woman in the world of politics

Eva Kalli joined politics at the early age of 14, by becoming a member of the PASOK youth wing. In just a decade in 2002, she became the youngest member of the Thessaloniki city council. In 2004, she failed to make a mark as the youngest candidate in national elections. Though after this failure, she gained a position as a news presenter on the Mega channel, where she worked for several years. She then also served in the Greek parliament from 2007 to 2012 before moving to the Belgian capital in 2014 to become a European parliamentarian with the S&D.

She studied architecture and civil engineering with a master's degree in European affairs. Kaili made a name for herself with several assertive acts during her political career, such as refusing to support socialist Prime Minister George Papandreou in a crucial vote of confidence in the midst of Greece’s financial crisis in 2011. Though later Papandreou survived but only because Kaili changed her mind.

The social-democrat MEP became deeply engaged in the EU's increasingly engrossing digital agenda, which included complex issues such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and blockchain. As one of the few Greek women in a high-profile European position, Kaili gained extensive support from local media, which ran prolonged profiles on her glamorous lifestyle.

Her career was an inspiration to all the women out there, especially in the field of politics, a field that is considered and has been dominated by men only. But she made a strong position here in this highly competitive field.

The hamartia of a tragic hero

PASOK leader and MEP Nikos Androulakis expelled Kaili from the party shortly after her arrest on Friday, accusing her of acting as a "Trojan horse" for the ruling conservative, New Democracy party.

He also stated that New Democracy was planning to run Kaili in the upcoming national Greek elections. Some reports in recent months also suggested that Kaili would run for mayor of Thessaloniki with the support of the conservatives.

In recent years, Kaili had moved closer to the conservatives.

Grigoris Dimitriadis, who recently resigned as chief of staff for the conservative government., tweeted about Kaili, "A young woman and a very good friend who is a protagonist in European affairs have been appointed as Vice-President of the European Parliament yesterday! Congratulations".

A Greek newspaper, Proto Thema, wrote in a profile on her after the election win, "Kaili maintains very good relations and has managed to win the esteem of New Democracy party, even that of Kyriakos Mitsotakis".

In November, Kaili delivered a speech in the European Parliament praising Qatar, lauding the Gulf country's "historical transformation" into a "frontrunner in labour rights." But as soon as reports came of Doha's treatment of the migrant workers, PASOK quickly distanced itself from Kaili's stance.

The Greek government, for its part, stated that Kaili's case exemplifies why mass surveillance of politicians is justified. "Those who have expressed absolute positions on whether law enforcement authorities should keep an eye on political figures or not may have to approach them with greater skepticism", government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou told local media on Saturday.

Several socialist members have asked her to resign from her seat in the European Parliament. "She has been distancing herself for months, and her positions and values are incompatible with PASOK," said Dimitris Manzos, the party's press representative.

