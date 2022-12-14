IPL 2023 Auction 9 days to go updates: CSK, DC, KKR, MI, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, RCB, SRH Remaining purse & Squad

IPL 2023 Auction 9 days to go updates: The IPL auction 2023 is all set to take place on December 23 in India’s Kochi, before the tournament starts next year. 163 cricketers in total, including 50 foreign players, were retained by their respective franchises. This indicates that 87 spots in all teams are still open for the future auction. Notably, a balance of 206.5 crore rupees is still left in the franchise auction pool. A total of 991 players have registered this year for the IPL auction 2022. Players failing to go under the hammer this year will sit idly throughout the tournament. Follow WION for more update on IPL 2023 Auction

IPL 2023 Auction 9 days to go updates: Salary cap and Remaining Purse

In the IPL auction 2023, each team is subject to a total salary cap of Rs. 95 crores. 5 crores more than the previous auction, to be exact. However, all ten franchises have used a portion of their salary cap because they have retained some players. Prior to the IPL auction in 2023, each team's available salary cap is shown below.

Team Total money spent Salary cap available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs. 74.55 Cr Rs. 20.45 Cr Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs. 75.55 Cr Rs. 19.45 Cr Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs. 75.75 Cr Rs. 19.25 Cr Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rs. 87.95 Cr Rs. 7.05 Cr Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Rs. 71.65 Cr Rs. 23.35 Cr Mumbai Indians (MI) Rs. 74.45 Cr Rs. 20.55 Cr Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs. 62.80 Cr Rs. 32.20 Cr Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Rs. 86.25 Cr Rs. 8.75 Cr Rajasthan Royals (RR) Rs. 81.80 Cr Rs. 13.20 Cr Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs. 52.75 Cr Rs. 42.25 Cr

IPL 2023 Auction 9 days to go updates: Available slots of all the teams

IPL teams have released 85 players, which means they have now abundant vacancies in their squads. Each team needs to have 25 players, but even after retaining players, all 10 teams have some spots left for newcomers.

Team Total Players Available Slots Overseas Slots Available Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 7 2 Delhi Capitals (DC) 20 5 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 18 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 14 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 15 10 4 Mumbai Indians (MI) 16 9 3 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 16 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 18 7 2 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16 9 4

IPL 2023 Auction 9 days to go updates: Check CSK, DC, KKR, MI, GT, LSG, PBKS, RR, RCB, SRH & Squad

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Retained Players: Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*, Dwaine Pretorius*, Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

Released Players: Adam Milne*, C.Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan*, Dwayne Bravo*, K.Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals Squad

RR Retained Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler *, K.C Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed Mccoy*, Prasidh Krishna, R. Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer*, Trent Boult*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal

Released Players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch*, Daryl Mitchell*, James Neesham*, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile*, Rassie Van Der Dussen*, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Delhi Capitals Squad

DC Retained Players: Aman Khan (T), Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner*, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungisani Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mustafizur Rahman*, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell*, Sarfaraz Khan, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Released Players: Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Tim Seifert*

Gujarat Titans Squad

GT Retained Players: Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal

Released Players: Dominic Drakes*, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy*, Varun Aaron

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

KKR Retained Players: Andre Russell*, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Lockie Ferguson (T)*, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (T)*, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur (T), Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine*, Tim Southee*, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Released Players: Aaron Finch*, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales*, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne*, Mohammad Nabi*, Pat Cummins*, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings*, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi

Lucknow Super Giants Squad

Retained Players: Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers*, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis*, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Quinton De Kock*, Ravi Bishnoi

Released Players: Andrew Tye*, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Dushmanta Chameera*, Evin Lewis*, Jason Holder*, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Mumbai Indians Squad

MI Retained Players: Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis*, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff (T)*, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer*, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Mohd. Arshad Khan, N. Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David*, Tristan Stubbs*

Released Players: Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams*, Fabian Allen*, Jaydev Unadkat, Kieron Pollard*, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith*, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills*

Punjab Kings Squad

PBKS Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone*, Kagiso Rabada*, Jonny Bairstow*, Nathan Ellis*, Bhanuka Rajapakse*

Released Players: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith*, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell*, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

RCB Retained Players: Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, David Willey*, Dinesh Karthik, Faf Du Plessis*, Finn Allen*, Glenn Maxwell*, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood*, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahamad, Siddharth Kaul, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Wanindu Hasaranga*

Released Players: Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford*

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

SRH Retained Players: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi*, Glenn Phillips*, Kartik Tyagi, Marco Jansen*, Rahul Tripathi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

Released Players: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kane Williamson*, Nicholas Pooran*, Priyam Garg, R Samarth, Romario Shepherd*, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott*, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

IPL 2023/ Squad Size/Salary Cap/Available Slots Franchise No of Players No of Overseas Players Total money spent (Rs.) Salary cap available (Rs.) Available Slots Overseas Slots CSK 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 DC 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 GT 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 KKR 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 LSG 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 MI 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 PBKS 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 RCB 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 RR 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 SRH 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4 Total 163 50 743.5 206.5 87 30

