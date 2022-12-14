STR vs SIX preview & prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers playing 11, squad, BBL 2022-23 point table

STR vs SIX Preview & Prediction: The Sydney Sixers (SIX) will face the Adelaide Strikers (STR) in the second Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 match on Wednesday, December 14 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Here's everything you need to know about the STR vs SIX Dream11 prediction ahead of the game. Three-time BBL champions The Sydney Sixers begin their season with high expectations. While keeping their core squad intact, the Sixers have added Kurtis Patterson to the team, increasing the batting unit's firepower. However, they face a good Adelaide Strikers team with a fearsome bowling attack. Despite starting as underdogs, the Strikers will rely on Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle to turn the heat on their rivals in their opening match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match prediction:

In today’s match, Sydney sixers are the favourites, thanks to their strong batting lineup. They have 55 per cent chance to grab the victory, and they might stonewall Adelaide Strikers’ impressive bowling attack at the Adelaide Oval

Prediction: Sydney Sixers (SIX) to win the match.

Where will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers be held?

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers will take place in Adelaide Oval, Australia on 14 Dec.

When will BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match start? – Date

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers match will start on 14 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What is the venue for BBL 2022 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers? – Venue

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers will be played at Adelaide Oval , Australia

BBL 2022-23 STR vs SIX predicted playing 11

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing 11:

Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald, Matt Short, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Ben Manenti, Peter Siddle (c), Wes Agar, Henry Thornton

Sydney Sixers predicted playing 11:

James Vince, Josh Phillipe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Dan Christian, Steve O'Keefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis

BBL 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers squad details

Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Josh Kann, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Izharulhaq Naveed, Stephen O'Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

How to watch STR vs SIX live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 STR vs SIX match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.